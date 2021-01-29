Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Receives $34.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KDP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $32.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.11. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $33.69.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $1,132,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,218,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,575,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.8% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

