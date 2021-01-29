Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) traded up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.35 and last traded at $8.14. 367,526 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 422% from the average session volume of 70,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $99.53 million, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.98.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $123.21 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 1.05%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Key Tronic stock. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,587 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Key Tronic at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

