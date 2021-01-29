KeyCorp Boosts Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $195.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lear’s FY2020 earnings at $5.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $15.80 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim downgraded Lear from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded Lear from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.59.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $153.47 on Monday. Lear has a one year low of $63.20 and a one year high of $170.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.08 and a 200-day moving average of $133.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 87.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.51. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lear will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 14.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,053,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $550,899,000 after acquiring an additional 628,787 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 4.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Lear by 50.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 8,289 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 128,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its stake in shares of Lear by 6.3% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 11,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.