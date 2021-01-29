KeyCorp Increases Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $360.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $345.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Facebook’s FY2021 earnings at $11.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.93 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $318.14.

NASDAQ FB opened at $265.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $268.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.21. The stock has a market cap of $754.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock worth $382,888,556. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

