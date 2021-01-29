KeyCorp Increases Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $138.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $120.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.30% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Polaris’ FY2022 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Polaris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on Polaris from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Polaris from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.47.

Shares of PII opened at $117.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 356.52 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $129.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.79.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $1,102,415.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,655.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,798 shares of company stock worth $2,878,578. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Polaris by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in Polaris by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Polaris by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in Polaris by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 14,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Polaris by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

