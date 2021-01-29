KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,443,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,871 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of KeyCorp worth $23,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,356,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,877 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,284,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,555,000 after acquiring an additional 949,194 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 45.8% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,563,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,545 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 49.2% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 7,502,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 9.9% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,701,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,943,000 after acquiring an additional 601,700 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $19.50 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

KeyCorp stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average is $14.11. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $20.24.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $261,865.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.