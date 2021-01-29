KeyCorp Weighs in on Verizon Communications Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Verizon Communications in a report released on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the cell phone carrier will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.27. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $55.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $229.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.51 and its 200-day moving average is $58.84.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,084,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 12,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 355.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 47,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 37,149 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 19,514 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Featured Story: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.