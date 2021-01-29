Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO)’s FY2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$712.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$806.00 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KEY. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$28.00 target price on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$28.00 target price on Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.29.

Shares of KEY stock opened at C$24.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$23.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.36. Keyera Corp. has a 12 month low of C$10.04 and a 12 month high of C$36.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 253.63%.

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

