Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Short Interest Update

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a growth of 3,020.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average of $8.15. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $11.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.46.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Kimberly-Clark de MÃ©xico, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, makeup removing wipes, and liquid body washes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

