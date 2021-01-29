Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Raised to $156.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $152.00 to $156.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.09 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered Kimberly-Clark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.92.

Shares of KMB opened at $135.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.58 and a 200 day moving average of $143.45. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,098,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,143,000 after buying an additional 1,199,969 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 172.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,285,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,131,000 after purchasing an additional 813,970 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 349.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 904,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,605,000 after purchasing an additional 703,377 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $54,341,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 31.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,097,000 after purchasing an additional 311,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

