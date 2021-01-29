Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $146.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “While shares of Kimberly-Clark have lagged the industry in the past three months, the trend is likely to reverse in the near term. The stock got a boost following the company’s fourth-quarter 2020 results, wherein earnings and sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the latter continued with its growth trend. Incidentally, sales grew in the Consumer Tissue and Personal Care units, with the former gaining on higher demand stemming fromgreater work-from-home trends amid the pandemic. Also, the Softex Indonesia buyout contributed to sales growth. However, the K-C Professional unit remained soft due to softness in away-from-home demand. Also, the company has been seeing high COVID-19, and advertising and general costs. Nonetheless, savings from the 2018 Global Restructuring and Focus on Reducing Costs Everywhere programs have been offering respite.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an underweight rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.92.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $135.16 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The firm has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.58 and a 200-day moving average of $143.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

