Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $236.29.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from $230.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Kinaxis from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of KXSCF stock opened at $142.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.16. Kinaxis has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $168.00.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and machine learning, as well as sales and operations planning process.

