Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Sets New 12-Month High at $450.00

Shares of Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $450.00 and last traded at $450.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $450.00.

KGDEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingdee International Software Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. CICC Research raised shares of Kingdee International Software Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Kingdee International Software Group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $357.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.49. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.15 and a beta of 0.33.

Kingdee International Software Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KGDEY)

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in enterprise resource planning business. The company operates through ERP Business, Cloud Services Business, and Investment Properties Operating Business segments. The ERP Business segment sells software and hardware products; and provides software solution consulting, maintenance, upgrade, and other supporting services, as well as software implementation services.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Kingdee International Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingdee International Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.