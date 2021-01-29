Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.75 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.00% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kingstone Companies, Inc., formerly DCAP Group, Inc., is engaged in the ownership of an insurance company. The Company focuses on automobile, motorcycle and homeowners insurance and its customer base is primarily individuals rather than businesses. There are three Atlantic Insurance locations in eastern Pennsylvania. All of the Barry Scott, Atlantic Insurance and Accurate Agency locations are wholly owned by the Company. “

KINS stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.11. The company has a market cap of $75.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.48 and a beta of 0.94. Kingstone Companies has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $8.20.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $34.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.75 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kingstone Companies will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KINS. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 197,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 94,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 18,785 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $623,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 90,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

