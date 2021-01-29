KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €83.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €70.25 ($82.65).

Shares of KGX stock opened at €71.56 ($84.19) on Thursday. KION GROUP AG has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($96.26). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €73.07 and a 200 day moving average price of €71.59.

KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

