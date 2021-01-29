KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) PT Raised to $300.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $220.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KLAC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KLA from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $319.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus raised their price target on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KLA from $205.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $248.37.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $291.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. KLA has a 12 month low of $110.19 and a 12 month high of $317.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.06 and a 200-day moving average of $226.17.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of KLA by 390.6% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of KLA by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

