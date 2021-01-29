Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Trading Down 6.6%

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) shares fell 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.89 and last traded at $41.58. 2,898,958 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 1,855,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.4% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 202,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Story: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.