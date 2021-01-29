Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Upgraded by FIG Partners to Buy

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) was upgraded by FIG Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $56.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $33.00. FIG Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $45.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 2.04. Kohl’s has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $49.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kohl’s by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,325 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Kohl’s by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,575,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,681 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kohl’s by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,631,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,239,000 after acquiring an additional 194,569 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,442,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,734,000 after acquiring an additional 721,262 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,865,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kohl's

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

