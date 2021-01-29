Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.80-0.80 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.915-19.915 billion.

KMTUY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised Komatsu from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Komatsu from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of Komatsu stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.08. 138,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,496. Komatsu has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $30.20. The company has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Komatsu had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Komatsu will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Komatsu Company Profile

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

