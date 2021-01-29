Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Raises Dividend to $1.03 Per Share

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.0331 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96.

Koninklijke Philips has decreased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $56.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.96. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $58.08.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PHG. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

