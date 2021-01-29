Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) traded down 8.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.80. 4,385,449 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 3,819,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Kopin from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.84. The stock has a market cap of $419.31 million, a PE ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 2.45.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 51.37% and a negative net margin of 37.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Hong K. Choi sold 159,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $588,566.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 173,260 shares in the company, valued at $641,062. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Hong K. Choi sold 74,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $221,174.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 401,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 548,359 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,505. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kopin by 4.1% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 656,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 25,925 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the second quarter valued at $47,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the third quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. 18.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

