KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded KOSÉ from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho cut KOSÉ from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut KOSÉ from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded KOSÉ from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded KOSÉ from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KSRYY traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,774. KOSÉ has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $35.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.40.

KOSÉ Company Profile

KOSÃ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia and the United States. It provides makeup, skin care, and other products, as well as toiletries, such as shampoos and conditioners. The company offers its cosmetics under the DECORTÃ, JILLSTUART, SEKKISEI MIYABI, INFINITY, Predia, ADDICTION, Paul Stuart, Awake, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÃ, LECHÃRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, IC.U, PHIL NATURANT, MAIHADA, VisÃ©e, FASIO, ELSIA, SportsBeauty, NAILHOLIC, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, KOKUTOUSEI, and GRACE ONE brands.

