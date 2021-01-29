Kosmos Energy Ltd. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Kosmos Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kosmos Energy’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $224.79 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 45.99%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KOS. Renaissance Capital downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Panmure Gordon began coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.89 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kosmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. Kosmos Energy has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $5.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $977.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 3.77.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 44,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 23,669 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 183.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 40,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the third quarter valued at about $149,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

