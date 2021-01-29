Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Short Interest Update

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the December 31st total of 590,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Koss from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

In other Koss news, VP Lenore Lillie sold 13,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $63,781.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,601 shares in the company, valued at $158,596.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 39,513 shares of company stock worth $184,181 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Koss stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 79,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 1.08% of Koss as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

NASDAQ:KOSS opened at $41.96 on Friday. Koss has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $127.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.65.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.21 million during the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.15%.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

