Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraton (NYSE:KRA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kraton Corp is a producer of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers and performance products derived from pine wood pulping co-products. The company’s product are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing applications. Kraton Corporation, formerly known as Kraton Performance Polymers Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Kraton from $29.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kraton from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Kraton from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.67.

NYSE:KRA opened at $28.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average is $23.29. Kraton has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $36.19.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $373.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.10 million. Kraton had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. Research analysts predict that Kraton will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Chris H. Russell sold 1,532 shares of Kraton stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $44,473.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,344.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kraton by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 65,185 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraton by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Kraton by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Kraton by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraton by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

