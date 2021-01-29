Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kyocera Corporation was founded in 1959 as a company specializing in the production of fine ceramic components, Kyocera has expanded its business by effectively developing and applying its ceramics technologies. The company has grown to be a world-leading manufacturer of ceramics, including custom parts and consumer products. Kyocera’s materials, components, and finished products are used in virtually all fields of industry. In addition to ceramics, products also include information, tele-communications, and Optical equipment. “

Shares of KYOCY opened at $66.89 on Thursday. Kyocera has a 52-week low of $47.20 and a 52-week high of $70.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.68. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.60.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 3.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kyocera will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes fine ceramic technologies worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

