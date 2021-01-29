L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.60-13.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.5-18.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.28 billion.L3Harris Technologies also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 12.60-13.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LHX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, 140166 began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a positive rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $231.06.

Shares of LHX stock traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.86. 61,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,414. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.73. The stock has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $230.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

