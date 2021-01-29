Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) PT Raised to C$40.00 at TD Securities

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$37.00.

Shares of LIF opened at C$32.34 on Monday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. has a 52-week low of C$13.25 and a 52-week high of C$35.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 10.34.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$52.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. will post 3.8933795 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is an increase from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.96%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

