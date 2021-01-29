LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Lowers IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) to Sell

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of IZEA stock opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.27 million, a PE ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. IZEA Worldwide has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $7.45.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 64.77% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide stock. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Dfpg Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of IZEA Worldwide at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

