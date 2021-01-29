LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Lowered to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HCMLY. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

LafargeHolcim stock opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.35. LafargeHolcim has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92.

About LafargeHolcim

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

