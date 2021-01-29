L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Raised to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AIQUY. Barclays began coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Thursday, October 15th. HSBC lowered shares of L’Air Liquide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

L’Air Liquide stock opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. L’Air Liquide has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $34.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average of $32.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in L’Air Liquide during the 4th quarter worth $385,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 32,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in L’Air Liquide during the 3rd quarter worth $102,083,000. 0.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials, energy, automotive, manufacturing, food, pharmaceuticals, technology, research, and professionals and retail markets.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.