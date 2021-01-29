L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Receives $37.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

AIQUY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on L’Air Liquide in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 32,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,083,000. Institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIQUY traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.71. 185,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,434. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. L’Air Liquide has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $34.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.48. The stock has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67.

About L’Air Liquide

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials, energy, automotive, manufacturing, food, pharmaceuticals, technology, research, and professionals and retail markets.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.