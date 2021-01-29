Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.75%.

Lakeland Bancorp stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $11.56. Lakeland Bancorp has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $663.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.97.

LBAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

