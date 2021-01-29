Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Releases Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) updated its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.15-6.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5-3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.31 billion.Lam Research also updated its Q3 guidance to $6.15-6.95 EPS.

LRCX traded down $15.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $491.40. 21,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,681. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $181.38 and a 1-year high of $585.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $508.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $405.63.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $616.00 price target (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $477.15.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,774,505. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

