Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Sells 569 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,180 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 2,469 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 656,685 shares of company stock worth $112,858,291. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $171.88 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $183.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.18. The company has a market capitalization of $311.84 billion, a PE ratio of -108.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

