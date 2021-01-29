Landstar System, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Landstar System has increased its dividend payment by 107.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $142.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $158.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.71.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, 140166 cut shares of Landstar System from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $141.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.77.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

