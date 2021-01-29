Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-1.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10-1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.Landstar System also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.55-1.65 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,521. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $158.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. 140166 cut shares of Landstar System from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Landstar System from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.77.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

