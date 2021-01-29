LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €80.00 by Warburg Research

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) has been given a €80.00 ($94.12) target price by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.51% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Independent Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €60.21 ($70.84).

Shares of LXS opened at €62.74 ($73.81) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 12-month high of €64.86 ($76.31). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion and a PE ratio of 6.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €62.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is €53.21.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

