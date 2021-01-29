Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Trading Down 6.4% After Earnings Miss

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) shares dropped 6.4% during trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $47.50 and last traded at $49.04. Approximately 14,912,021 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 7,012,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.42.

The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Macquarie increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Union Gaming Research downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at $117,890,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 114.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,525,882 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,771 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 82.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,616,636 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $215,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,067 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 225.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,829,531 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $132,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at about $58,792,000. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

