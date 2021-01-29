LATOKEN Trading Down 2.2% This Week (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last week, LATOKEN has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. LATOKEN has a total market cap of $12.89 million and approximately $80,065.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LATOKEN token can now be bought for $0.0339 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00064444 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $287.31 or 0.00798513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005687 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00045728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,387.94 or 0.03857467 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00013961 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00016902 BTC.

About LATOKEN

LATOKEN (CRYPTO:LA) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com.

Buying and Selling LATOKEN

LATOKEN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LATOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LATOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

