LBRY Credits (LBC) Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. In the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. LBRY Credits has a total market capitalization of $56.63 million and approximately $9.64 million worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LBRY Credits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LBRY Credits alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00045911 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00116652 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00063016 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.62 or 0.00243296 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00060645 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00032038 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits launched on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

LBRY Credits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LBRY Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LBRY Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.