Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.30.

LPTX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Raymond James set a $2.50 price objective on Leap Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTX. FMR LLC increased its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 606,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 53.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 36,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $833,000. 41.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LPTX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,393,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,111. Leap Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $3.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $139.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million. Research analysts forecast that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

