Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 11,000 SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of SmartFinancial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMBK. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $553,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,561,000 after buying an additional 39,479 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 463,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,502,000 after buying an additional 18,669 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 100,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 17,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 12,657 shares in the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

NASDAQ SMBK opened at $19.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.90. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $303.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.81.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SMBK. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.