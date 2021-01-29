Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LGGNY. HSBC upgraded Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup cut Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

LGGNY stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.28. The company had a trading volume of 10,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,538. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.82. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of $7.94 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.08.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

