Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 405.3% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF stock. CX Institutional increased its position in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned approximately 5.11% of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

NASDAQ INFR opened at $29.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.93. Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $34.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th were issued a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 28th.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.