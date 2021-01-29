LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 39,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 169,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after buying an additional 27,632 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.16. 7,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,804. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.42. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $37.79 and a 12-month high of $61.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

