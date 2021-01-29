LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 1.1% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 9.5% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 139,430 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,408,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 17.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,052 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 12,569.9% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,761 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after buying an additional 56,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $435,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.41. The stock had a trading volume of 412,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,295,279. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.48 and its 200 day moving average is $129.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.62.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $2,816,401.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 67,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,738,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

