LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Has $4.60 Million Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 2.0% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,570,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,674 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,278,000 after purchasing an additional 26,820 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,148 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 921,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,650,000 after purchasing an additional 324,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 817,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,876,000 after purchasing an additional 47,281 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.75. 40,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,696. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.55. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $33.48.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

