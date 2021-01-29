LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Invests $122,000 in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,371,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 14,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

IYG stock traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.94. The stock had a trading volume of 304 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,427. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.60. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.42 and a fifty-two week high of $159.64.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

