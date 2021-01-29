LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Makes New Investment in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 36.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 39,730 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $635,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 240,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,428.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,629 shares of company stock worth $1,924,104 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HBI traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $15.20. The company had a trading volume of 290,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,814,670. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.08. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $17.74.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.95.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

